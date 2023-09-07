As per tradition, the title will be redeemable for free on the Epic Games Store at 17:00 next Thursday. You can do it directly from the store client or a this address .

The was announced free game for PC’s Epic Games Store of next week. From the September 14, 2023 you can download 911 Operator for free.

Ready to save lives in 911 Operator?

911 Operator

911 Operator is a game of simulation and strategy which puts us in the role of an emergency operator to manage distress calls and send medical units appropriate to the situation. We will be able to play in any city in the world, using the real maps of OpenStreetMap.

We will find ourselves facing different situations, from the most dramatic and requiring the utmost attention to other amusing or annoying ones, all following the rules of first aid. The game also offers a career mode with six selected cities and unique events.

What do you think of the free game coming to the Epic Games Store next week? Let us know in the comments. Also, if you haven’t downloaded it yet, here is the free PC game available today, September 7, 2023, on the Epic Games Store.