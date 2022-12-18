Like every day this Christmas season, Epic Games Store Also today – December 18, 2022 – offers us a new free game. Today, as we had already been anticipated by a leak, the one chosen by the Unreal Engine company is Sable, the desert-themed exploration adventure. Let’s see the details.

You can find the free game of December 18, 2022 at this address, or you can claim it directly through the Epic Games Launcher. Sable will be available until tomorrow, precisely at 16:59.

In our review we explained to you: “Sable is a game with a double soul that overall we liked it very much. Unfortunately it is not perfect and pays a little for the inability to better implement some game mechanics, which perhaps also work, but which almost they clash with the rest due to some problems illustrated in the body of the review. Honestly, it is an experience that we recommend, because in some moments it is capable of captivating the player and of transcending the very nature of the videogame medium, but the bitterness remains in mouth for how some features have been implemented, which could certainly have been better.”

Sable

THE minimum requirements of Sable are:

Operating system: Windows 10

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 1400/ Intel i3-6100

Memory: 8GB RAM

Video Card: GTX 750Ti/HD 6970

DirectX: Version 11

Memory: 3 GB of available space

Finally here is the recommended requirements by Sable:

Operating system: Windows 10

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 2600X / Intel i5-9600K

Memory: 16GB RAM

Video Card: GTX 1050 Ti/R9 285

DirectX: Version 11

Memory: 3 GB of available space

tell us, what do you think of the free game of December 18, 2022 of the Epic Games Store?