In addition to this week’s free games, Epic Games Store as usual has also revealed the two free titles from October 26, 2023.
As per tradition, Epic Games Store also revealed what the free games which will be made available by October 26, 2023or those of next week: these are The Evil Within 2 and Tandem: a Tale of Shadows, let’s see them in more detail.
Games can be redeemed and discharged over the next week starting from October 26th until November 2nd 2023. To obtain them they can be downloaded through the Epic Games Launcher or directly in the web version of the Epic Games store, once redeemed they remain in the user’s library.
The Evil Within 2
The most important is definitely The Evil Within 2, the second chapter in Tango GameWorks’ supernatural survival horror series created by Shinji Mikami, father of Resident Evil. This detail alone makes it particularly interesting, but the title in question also has a particular attraction due to its atmosphere and the ability to build moments of great tension and anguish.
In this way the series in question is completed, among other things: the first chapter is in fact a gift from today on the Epic Games Store, and next week it will make way for its sequel. If you are interested, we recommend that you do not miss this opportunity to get the entire The Evil Within series for free on PC.
Tandem: a Tale of Shadows
The second free game is Tandem: a Tale of Shadowsa title that recalls the tradition of platformers but is characterized by a peculiar puzzle structure, focused on continuous changes of perspective and on the play of light and shadow to solve the puzzles.
In a very original way, Tandem: a Tale of Shadows simultaneously offers top-down and side-scrolling action, making us follow two characters through two different points of view, all within a fairy-tale setting with rather disturbing tones. The story tells of Emma and her teddy bear Fenton committed to solving the mystery of the disappearance of the famous magician Thomas Kane.
