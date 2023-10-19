In addition to this week’s free games, Epic Games Store as usual has also revealed the two free titles from October 26, 2023.

As per tradition, Epic Games Store also revealed what the free games which will be made available by October 26, 2023or those of next week: these are The Evil Within 2 and Tandem: a Tale of Shadows, let’s see them in more detail. Games can be redeemed and discharged over the next week starting from October 26th until November 2nd 2023. To obtain them they can be downloaded through the Epic Games Launcher or directly in the web version of the Epic Games store, once redeemed they remain in the user’s library.

The Evil Within 2 The Evil Within 2 has some particularly disturbing moments The most important is definitely The Evil Within 2, the second chapter in Tango GameWorks’ supernatural survival horror series created by Shinji Mikami, father of Resident Evil. This detail alone makes it particularly interesting, but the title in question also has a particular attraction due to its atmosphere and the ability to build moments of great tension and anguish. See also Lupine III VS Cat's Eye: the new crossover trailer reveals the release date In this way the series in question is completed, among other things: the first chapter is in fact a gift from today on the Epic Games Store, and next week it will make way for its sequel. If you are interested, we recommend that you do not miss this opportunity to get the entire The Evil Within series for free on PC.