In addition to today’s free games, Epic Games Store has also revealed what will be next week’s free titles.

It’s Thursday and, as always, Epic Games Store also revealed what the free games which will be made available next week, i.e. from November 2, 2023: these are FIST: Forged in Shadow Torch and Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion, let’s see them in more detail. Games can be redeemed and discharged over the next week starting from November 2nd until November 9th 2023. To obtain them you can download them through the Epic Games Launcher or directly in the web version of the Epic Games storeonce redeemed they remain in the user’s library.

FIST: Forged in Shadow Torch FIST: Forged in Shadow Torch, the protagonist These are two very different titles in genre and settings, but equally interesting. FIST: Forged in Shadow Torch is developed by the Chinese team TiGames, which convinced everyone with its debut game on the global market. This is a solid metroivania, although not exactly innovative or excellent in any particular aspect. What is particularly striking is the strange world built to stage the adventure of the anthropomorphic rabbit Rayton, which concerns fighting animals and a world torn apart by a long war, grappling with internal clashes between the Robotic Legion, the Resistance and the Gang of Ratti. See also Girl joins Fortnite with a special outfit This characterization manages to give a strong identity to FIST: Forged In Shadow Torch, at least on the narrative and aesthetic front, while the well-refined gameplay outlines a game built with great balance, capable of exciting both Metroidvania fans and players looking for of an action with a peculiar appearance.