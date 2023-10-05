Epic Games Store has revealed which free games we will have access to starting from October 12, 2023 via our computers.

Epic Games Store revealed what the free games which will be available from October 12, 2023: Blazing Sails and QUBE ULTIMATE BUNDLE, which includes QUBE 10th Anniversary and QUBE 2 Deluxe Edition. Let’s see all the details about it. As always, games will be claimable for one weekso until October 19, 2023. You can go through the Epic Games Launcher and, once added to your library, they will be yours forever: no subscriptions or payments of any kind are necessary to maintain access to the free titles.

Blazing Sails Blazing Sails Blazing Sails is a Pirate themed PvP action game. We will be able to create our own privateer and our own ship, joining other players to face battles against other crews in various online modes. You can also play with just two players in a single team, but in this case we will have the Sloop on our side, a small boat which however has nothing to envy of four-player ships. See also Dragon Quest Treasures, the tried here are the recommended requirements for Blazing Sails: Operating system: Windows 10

Processor: Intel Core i7 or equivalent

Memory: 16GB RAM

Video card: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 or equivalent

DirectX: Version 12

Network: Broadband internet connection

Memory: 5 GB of available space