Epic Games Store has revealed which free games we will have access to starting from October 12, 2023 via our computers.
Epic Games Store revealed what the free games which will be available from October 12, 2023: Blazing Sails and QUBE ULTIMATE BUNDLE, which includes QUBE 10th Anniversary and QUBE 2 Deluxe Edition. Let’s see all the details about it.
As always, games will be claimable for one weekso until October 19, 2023. You can go through the Epic Games Launcher and, once added to your library, they will be yours forever: no subscriptions or payments of any kind are necessary to maintain access to the free titles.
Blazing Sails
Blazing Sails is a Pirate themed PvP action game. We will be able to create our own privateer and our own ship, joining other players to face battles against other crews in various online modes. You can also play with just two players in a single team, but in this case we will have the Sloop on our side, a small boat which however has nothing to envy of four-player ships.
here are the recommended requirements for Blazing Sails:
- Operating system: Windows 10
- Processor: Intel Core i7 or equivalent
- Memory: 16GB RAM
- Video card: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 or equivalent
- DirectX: Version 12
- Network: Broadband internet connection
- Memory: 5 GB of available space
QUBE ULTIMATE BUNDLE
QUBE ULTIMATE BUNDLE is a package that includes i two chapters of QUBE. We are talking about first-person puzzle games in which we have to control a series of contraptions and cubes to solve puzzles and continue the adventure. The package includes the full versions of both games, with all additional content released over time.
THE recommended requirements I am:
- OS: Windows 10 64-bit
- CPU: Intel Core i5-3450 CPU @ 3.10GHz 3.50GHz or better
- Memory: 8 GB RAM
- GPU: GeForce GTX 1050 or better
- Directx: 11
- Storage space: 8GB
Finally, we leave you with the game available from today – 5 October 2023 – on the Epic Games Store.
#Epic #Games #Store #reveals #free #games #October