The game can be redeemed and downloaded over the next week starting from November 23rd, until November 29th 2023. To obtain it you can download it through the Epic Games Launcher or directly in the web version of the Epic Games store Once redeemed, these titles remain in the user’s library.

Like every Thursday, Epic Games Store he also revealed what the free game which will be made available next week, i.e. from November 23, 2023 : it’s Deliver Us Mars, let’s see it in more detail.

Deliver Us Mars

Sequel to the award-winning Deliver Us The Moon, Deliver Us Mars is a very particular science fiction adventure, which takes us to explore new frontiers around space, while trying to recover the ARCA colony ships stolen by the mysterious Outward.

There history takes place ten years after Fortuna’s mission, with humanity on the brink of extinction. Having received a mysterious distress call from Mars, young astronaut Kathy Johanson joins the Zephyr and her crew for one last mission: to recover the ARCA colonial ships stolen by the mysterious Outward and, with them, ensure the survival of the human race.

In Deliver us Mars we then find ourselves exploring space aboard the Zephyr, on a long journey from Earth to the surface of Mars. Various missions and quests lead us to explore the arid and merciless environment of the planet, while also trying to discover the secrets left by the Outward, including puzzles, fights and tests of various skills.

To get to know him better, we refer you to our review of Deliver Us Mars, while we also remember the free games from the Epic Games Store available from today, November 16, 2023.