Like every week, Epic Games Store has revealed which free game will be available to claim in seven days, namely the July 11th . During this day it will be possible to obtain a free PC copy of Floppy Knights .

What kind of game is Floppy Knights?

Floppy Knights is a turn-based card-based strategy gameThe protagonist of the story is Phoebe who has a robotic arm called Carlton. The girl is an inventor and is trying to save money to leave her parents’ house: the Floppy Knights of the title come to her aid.

A fight scene in Floppy Knights

Floppy Knights offers a strategic game system built on cards. We can move within squared arenas our warriors and use our cards to make them act in combat against various creatures. There are different types of decks, such as the vegetal one that is based on support and the thug one that focuses on speed and stealth. We can decide how to approach the action in a tactical way by customizing our action possibilities with the cards.

THE minimum requirements I am:

Operating System: Windows 10 or later

Processor: Intel H81 core i3 4130T 2.90GHZ (dual core)

Memory: 4GB RAM

Graphics Card: Intel HD 4400

Memory: 2 GB available space

