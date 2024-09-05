As per tradition, you will have one week to claim the games in question. Once added to your library, they will be yours forever without having to pay subscriptions or anything else, just as if you had purchased them.

The Epic Games Store has revealed the next free games which will be offered to all players in a week. Starting from September 12th you can add to your collection Rugrats: Adventures in Gameland And Super Crazy Rhythm Castle .

Between Rugrats and music-based challenges

Rugrats: Adventures in Gameland is a two-dimensional action adventure with retro-style graphics based on the famous American animated series featuring newborns who embark on a thousand adventures. In the game we can step into the shoes of Tommy, Chuckie, Phil and Lil, who, thanks to the power of imagination, have transformed Tommy’s house into the setting of the fictional video game Reptar, giving life to an adventure full of action and adventure. Each character has unique characteristics and abilities, which players will have to exploit to overcome the various obstacles present in the levels. In this link find the dedicated page on the Epic Games Store.

Super Crazy Rhythm Castle is a music-based adventure game that combines puzzle and rhythm elements, offering a fun and chaotic gaming experience that can be enjoyed alone or with a group of friends, up to three players, in the goal of overthrowing the evil King Ferdinand from his throne. The game features a varied soundtrack with over 30 tracks ranging from rock, hip hop, dubstep and much more. Find the Epic Games Store page for Super Crazy Rhythm Castle at this address.

What do you think of the Epic Games Store giveaways coming on September 12? Let us know in the comments below. Also, remember that the September 5 freebies are available today.