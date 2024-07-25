This is a puzzle adventure where you play as a sneaky bear with an axe who will cause panic, but for a good cause. You can redeem the game in question starting next Thursday, until the following one, which is August 8th.

L’ Epic Games Store has revealed the next free game which will be offered to all players next week. Starting from August 1st you can add to your collection LumbearJack .

What is LumbearJack?

In LumbearJack we play as Jack, a big bear armed with an axewhose goal is to restore nature to its former glory. To do so, he will have to destroy human machinery, recycle waste, and solve a series of puzzles with the help of his animal friends.

Jack while breaking a machine in LumbearJack

The game emphasizes the ecological themesbut without being pedantic in doing so thanks to the underlying humor and lightheartedness, encouraging players to reduce, reuse and recycle waste to enhance the protagonist’s lumberjack skills. If you’re interested, you can redeem LumbearJack at this address starting at 5:00 PM ET on August 1st. Also, please note that the Epic Games Store’s July 25 Free Game is now available.

What do you think of the Epic Games Store gift on August 1st? Are you excited about the adventures of Jack the bear, a nature lover, or were you hoping for something different? Let us know in the comments below.