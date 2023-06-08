AND Paydays 2 the last one free game mysterious linked to the Mega Sale of theEpic Games Store, and is available for download starting today, June 8, 2023, and until 17.00 on June 15. As you know, this is the now classic cooperative-based heist game developed by Starbreeze Studios.

Download and install the title is simple: just visit the Payday 2 page on the Epic Games Store, click on the “get” button after logging in with your credentials and follow the instructions on the screen until the purchase is completed. From then on the game will be part of your library forever and you can install it whenever you want.

“Payday 2 is a fast-paced four-player co-op shooter that will once again put on the masks of the original Payday Gang, Dallas, Hoxton, Wolf and Chains, as they descend on Washington DC to carry out a myriad of criminal acts,” reads the description official.

“The CRIME.NET network offers a huge variety of dynamic contracts and players are free to choose anything from shop robberies or kidnappings to top-level cybercrime or clearing big bank vaults for the epic PAYDAY.”

As you can read in our review of Payday 2, the experience certainly has its own because thanks to the multifaceted structure, planning and visceral gameplay, capable of putting into play frenetic and demanding clashes with the police.