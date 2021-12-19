Also this year the Christmas discounts are repeated in various launchers and Epic Games Store is no exception, but this year, just like last year, the launcher provides a 10 € voucher for a minimum purchase of € 14.99, once again with a twist: once used, it comes automatically generated a new voucher to which the same conditions apply until the end of the Christmas discounts.

To get the voucher, you just need to have an active Epic Games account and log in. If you want to verify that you have automatically redeemed it, just click on your profile icon and then click on the item Coupons in the drop-down menu. From here you should see your voucher and read its details. Each time an eligible transaction is completed you will receive another coupon, as long as you respect the minimum spend.

The initiative will expire only at the end of the Christmas holidays, on January 6th. In the meantime, therefore, you can also buy already discounted titles such as Red Dead Redemption 2 or Cyberpunk 2077 for € 19.99 instead of € 29.99, GTA V Premium Edition for € 4.99 instead of € 14.99, or Horizon Zero Dawn for € 14.99 instead of € 24.99. The important thing is that you remember that the minimum purchase must be € 14.99. Happy shopping!

Source: Epic Games Store