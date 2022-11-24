Epic Games Store brings us the new free PC game. Today, November 24, 2022, we have a chance to reclaim Star Wars Squadrons. Let’s see all the details about the game.

In order to claim the free PC game from the Epic Games Store, all you have to do is go to this address, or directly use the official Launcher through your account. Once claimed, the games are yours forever. You have one week to get the games of November 24, 2022.

There official description of the game reads: “Dominate the galaxy with your fighter in Star Wars Squadrons and discover a new gaming experience where the pilots are the real protagonists. Buckle up and experience the thrill of first-person multiplayer star combat. Choose whether to fight alongside the New Republic or the Empire, climb into the cockpit and embark on strategic 5v5 space battles. Modify your fighter and choose the composition of the squadron according to different play styles to leave no way out for the enemy. Teamwork is essential and pilots will take on tactical missions in battlefields old and new, such as Yavin Prime and the shattered moon of Galitan.”

Star Wars Squadrons

Let’s see i minimum requirements of Star Wars Squadrons:

Operating system: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: Ryzen 3 1300X or better/i5 6600k or better

Memory: 8GB RAM

Video Card: Radeon HD 7850 or better/GeForce GTX 660 or better

DirectX: Version 11

THE recommended requirements are the following:

Operating system: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: Ryzen 7 2700X or better/ i7-7700 or better

Memory: 16GB RAM

Video Card: Radeon RX 480 (Non-VR/Minimum for VR) or Radeon RX 570 (Recommended for VR)/GeForce GTX 1060(Non-VR/Minimum for VR) or GeForce GTX 1070 (Recommended for VR)

DirectX: Version 11

Tell us, what do you think of the free game on November 24, 2022 from the Epic Games Store?