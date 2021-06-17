Epic Games has very recently made the free games of the week available for download, which will be redeemable for all users of the company’s famous digital store based in Cary starting at 17:00 today (Thursday 17 June 2021). The titles in question are: Hell is Other Demons is Overcooked 2.

Cuddle Monster Games’ roguelite-element shooter action platformer will allow players to explore a huge game world, entirely handcrafted and filled with demons and fighting to the death. The whole will also feature a bursting synthwave soundtrack.

As for the new work of Ghost Town Games and Team17 Digital Ltd, Overcooked 2, the latter will allow users to relive a tasty new portion of chaotic cooking action. The free games of the Epic Games Store, available this week, they will be redeemable until June 24, 2021.

Unlike the past few weeks, in which the reveal of free games was accompanied by an emblematic countdown, the creators of Fortnite have decided (again) to overturn their marketing strategy, revealing the free games that will be available on the Epic Games Store next week. Starting from 17:00 on June 24th will be redeemable Horizon Chase Turbo is Sonic Mania.

How to redeem new free games on your Epic Games Store account?

To redeem Hell is Other Demons is Overcooked 2 it’s very simple. Just go to thespecific section of the site dedicated to the free titles of the week, select the game in question, click on the item “Get”(Reporting a 100% discount) and log into, or register, the Epic Games Store through one of the various suggested methods.

Among these, in addition to the ability to directly create an Epic Games account, you will have the ability to access the digital store using your PlayStation Network profile, Xbox Live, Nintendo, Facebook and many others.

Waiting to find out what other news the creators of Fortnite, we take the opportunity to refer you to our article dedicated to all free games of the month of June.