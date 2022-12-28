Mortal Shell and the free game available on Epic Games Store starting today, December 28, 2022. As per tradition, it will be possible to download it for free in the next twenty-four hours, therefore by 17.00 tomorrow.

The procedure for get the game is always the same, and it’s very simple: just visit the Mortal Shell page on the Epic Games Storelog in to the site using your credentials and click on the “get” button, to then complete the order as if it were a normal purchase.

Revealed in advance by a leak, the arrival of Mortal Shell among the Christmas gifts of the Epic Games Store will certainly delight those who were curious to try the original soulslike developed by Cold Symmetry, released on PC in August 2020.

In this action-RPG with a hardcore approach, set in a disturbing post-apocalyptic scenario, we will find ourselves controlling a warrior capable of transferring his consciousness into the lifeless bodies of defeated opponents, thus acquiring their skills and exploiting them to reach the end of his trip.

In short, an experience with truly fascinating assumptions, but which does not lack some serious criticisms: we talked about it in the Mortal Shell review, which we naturally invite you to read if you haven’t yet.