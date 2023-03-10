Epic Games is trying to take away the dominance of digital stores on computers from Valve: to do so, it promotes its own Epic Games Store with various exclusives temporal. Games like The Division 2, Metro Exodus and Borderlands 3 arrived on the Epic Games Store before Steam. Epic Games CEO – Tim Sweeney – says the company will continue to use these strategies.

The CEO also explained: “We are refining our strategy based on what we have observed working very well in previous launches and what hasn’t worked very well. A handful of major exclusives really tipped the balance… while for smaller games, especially those that had smaller audiences and were usually on Steam, we found that many of those players weren’t willing to move [su Epic Games Store]”.

Basically, for i YYYY players are willing to buy games on the Epic Games Store, but in the case of indies, many enthusiasts agree to wait for it to arrive on Steam.

Looking ahead, we know that Alan Wake 2 is on the way, the team of which was funded by Epic Games. Epic Games will also publish games by Playdead (authors of Limbo) and genDesign (The Last Guardian). Both will be exclusive “for a long time”. PC Building Simulator 2 will also be exclusive to the Epic Games Store, obviously together with the new game from Mediatonic (authors of Fall Guys, owned by Epic Games). There will also be a game from a “small studio” to be unveiled at GDC March 2023.

In the end, Steve Allison – Epic Games Store GM – pointed out that some publishers do not need to agree to a deal with Epic to get them to publish their games on the Epic Games Store. Allison pointed out that Rockstar Games made Red Dead Redemption II available on the Epic Games Store a couple of weeks before Steam because Epic’s store pays developers a higher share of revenue than Steam.

