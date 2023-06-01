Midnight Ghost Hunt and the free game mystery today June 1, 2023 on Epic Games Store. For those who love ghosts and playing with others online, this is an opportunity not to be missed.

Download and install the game it’s really simple: just go to the Midnight Ghost Hunt Ultimate Edition page on the Epic Games Store, log in with your credentials and click on the “get” button, then follow the instructions on the screen until the purchase is completed. Of course you must have an active and unrestricted account to get it.

After your purchase, Midnight Ghost Hunt will be added to yours bookshelf forever and you can download and install it whenever you want. As always, you have one week, i.e. until Thursday 8 June 2023, to redeem the game and make it yours.

Midnight Ghost Hunt is a relatively recent title, dating back to March 31, 2022. Developed by Vaulted Sky Games and published by Coffee Stain Publishing, it is still in Early Access. It is described as a hide and seek multiplayer where: “Restless spirits haunt the rooms, standing and waiting in a series of cursed locations. Ghost hunters are charged with eliminating them and are armed to the teeth with anti-ghost technologies capable of sending any ghost to another kingdom! Play as both ghosts and ghost hunters in this chaotic 4v4 battle between the dead and the living.”

Who will win? “As a ghost, you’ll have to hide in the guise of harmless everyday objects to escape the hunters… But when they turn their backs on you, attack them with a telekinetic bombardment by throwing all possible objects at them. No chairs, lamps and clocks Grandpa’s pendulum is a simple piece of furniture in this fast-paced action-packed game.

And it doesn’t stop there… when the clock strikes midnight, the witching hour begins and hunters become the hunted. The cards on the table turn and now the ghosts overload. Hunters will only have a limited amount of time to survive.”