L’Epic Games Store made the new available free game of today, December 24, 2022. What is it about? As we already guessed, today’s game is Metro Last Light Redux. It will be available for the next 24 hours.

You can claim yours free game of December 24, 2022 through Epic Games Store or directly through the Epic Games Launcher. As always, we remind you that the game – once added to your library – will be yours forever.

Metro: Last Light Redux is “the definitive edition of the classic “Metro: Last Light”, brought back in an evolved version using the latest iteration of the 4A Engine for the new generation.” The official description reads: “In the tunnels of Metro, beneath the post-apocalyptic ruins of Moscow, the survivors are besieged by deadly external and internal threats. Husks lurk in the catacombs, beneath the ravaged surface, hunting for victims beneath the skies polluted. But instead of sticking together, the station-cities of Metro are battling for ultimate power – a devastating device hidden in the military vaults of D6. A civil war rages that could wipe humanity from the face of the earth forever. As Artyom, burdened with guilt but driven by hope, you hold our destiny in your hands: the last glimmer of hope in the darkness…”

THE recommended requirements of Metro: Last Light Redux are:

Operating System: Windows 7 or 8 (64-bit)

Processor: Quad Core or 3.0+ GHz Dual Core CPU

Memory: 4GB RAM

Video Card: GeForce GTX 480 and higher with DirectX 11

DirectX: Version 11

Memory: 10GB of available space

Metro: Last Light Redux

Tell us, what do you think of the free game from the Epic Games Store on December 24, 2022? What do you think is next?