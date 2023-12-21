Melvor Idle and the free game of theEpic Games Store today, December 21, 2023 and it is a very particular title, which presents an idle, or automatic, mechanic applied to a sort of survival management system with an incremental system.

For redeem itgo to game page on the Epic Games Store and click on the “Get” button. Then confirm your purchase by clicking on the “Place Order” button at the bottom right. Of course, to add the game to your library, where it will remain forever, you must have an active and unrestricted Epic Games Store account.

Inspired by the famous RuneScape, Melvor Idle is an automatic/incremental game containing many different features, combining a familiar atmosphere with a somewhat new gaming experience. In this title we find ourselves accumulating more than 20 skills progressively, trying to reach an ever higher level.