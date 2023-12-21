Melvor Idle and the free game of theEpic Games Store today, December 21, 2023 and it is a very particular title, which presents an idle, or automatic, mechanic applied to a sort of survival management system with an incremental system.
For redeem itgo to game page on the Epic Games Store and click on the “Get” button. Then confirm your purchase by clicking on the “Place Order” button at the bottom right. Of course, to add the game to your library, where it will remain forever, you must have an active and unrestricted Epic Games Store account.
Inspired by the famous RuneScape, Melvor Idle is an automatic/incremental game containing many different features, combining a familiar atmosphere with a somewhat new gaming experience. In this title we find ourselves accumulating more than 20 skills progressively, trying to reach an ever higher level.
So many interconnected skills to develop
Everything is fine ability of Melvor Idle has its own specific purpose and interacts with the others creating a complex system, therefore by increasing one the other connected ones also improve, constituting a sort of progressive network.
In addition to basic skills such as Chopping Wood, Blacksmithing, Cooking and Cultivation, there are also those related to combatwhich lead us to face over 100 monsters using melee, ranged and magical abilities.
The exploration of dungeon constitutes another important element of Melvor Idle, which constantly presents activities to be carried out in an increasingly complex and connected way.
We remind you that another free game will be made available tomorrow and so on for several days during this Christmas period. Yesterday was the turn of DNF Duel, the appointment with the next one is therefore for tomorrow, December 22nd, again around 5:00 pm.
