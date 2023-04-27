have been announced free games for PC’sEpic Games Store of next week. From the May 4, 2023 you can download Against All Odds, Horizon Chase Turbo and Kao the Kangaroo for free.

Against All Odds is a party game in which 10 players compete on obstacle courses, Games Without Frontiers style, but with flamethrowers, lava, spiked iron balls and other nice deadly traps. Let’s read the description:

“Welcome to the Slaughter League, the new global sporting phenomenon. Join ten other athletes in deadly foot races to the finish line. There is only one rule: ‘finish in first place or you won’t finish at all!’ run as fast as you can (watch out for the flamethrowers), jump as high as you can (preferably avoiding the buzzsaws) and outrun your competition (or throw them into a conveniently placed meat grinder).”

“Can you take on the Slaughter League and survive long enough to reach the top?”

Horizon Chase Turbo is an arcade racing inspired by the great hits of the 80s and 90s, such as Out Run, Top Gear and Rush, re-proposing the game dynamics without paying much attention to realism. All in 12 cups, 48 ​​cities, 111 tracks, 33 unlockable cars and 12 power-ups for up to 4 players at the same time. There is also split-screen local multiplayer for up to four players.

In the end, Kao the Kangaroo is a 3D action platformer with solid and tested mechanics and also in its case refers to the classics of the genre, offering frenetic fights, colorful environments full of dangers, puzzles and enemies.

If you want to know more, on our pages you will find our review of Kao the Kangaroo, where we praise the classic but well-studied gameplay, the variety of levels and the artistic direction of the Tate Multimedia title.

