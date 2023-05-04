THE free games of theEpic Games Store of the May 4, 2023 they are now available for download. This week you will receive Kao the Kangaroo, Horizon Chase Turbo and Against All Odds as gifts.

You can redeem the free games from the Epic Games Store on May 4, 2023 from their dedicated pages. From here you can reach that of Kao the Kangaroo, from here that of Horizon Chase Turbo and from here that of Against All Odds.

Alternatively, you can launch the Epic Games launcher and access the store directly from there. You have until 4.59pm next Thursday, which isMay 11, 2023, to redeem the games as a gift. Once you do, they will be added to your library forever, with no restrictions whatsoever, just as if you had purchased them.

Kao the Kangaroo is a 3D action platformer that refers to the classics of the genre to offer solid and tested mechanics, as also explained in our review. From the game you can expect colorful environments, full of enemies and some puzzles, as well as fast-paced fights.

Also Horizon Chase Turbo is inspired by the great classics, in this case we are talking about the arcade racing that marked the history of video games in the 80s and 90s, such as Out Run and Top Gear. The AQUIRIS game re-proposes the historical mechanics of the genre, therefore without aiming for realism, but in a modern key, offering 111 tracks, 33 cars to unlock, 48 cities and 12 cups in which to compete alone or in the company of three other players thanks to local multiplayer.

In the end, Against All Odds is a party game in which 10 players compete on imaginative obstacle courses of the Slaughter League competition, which are somewhat reminiscent of the style of Games Without Frontiers, but with flamethrowers, chainsaws, lava rivers and other deadly dangers that will put the competitors.

What do you think, are you satisfied with the Epic Games Store gifts on May 4, 2023? Let us know in the comments. Furthermore, we inform you that the free games of the Epic Game Store arriving on May 11, 2023 have been unveiled.