Like every Thursday, Epic Games Store has made new free content available for PC gamers. Precisely, today – May 11, 2023 – we don’t get a free game, but a free additional pack, precisely “The Sims 4 Reckless Life – BundleLet’s see all the details about this DLC for the free to play The Sims 4.

The Sims 4 Real Life – Bundle includes i following three packages: The Sims 4 Jungle Adventure Game Pack, The Sims 4 Luxury Party Stuff Pack, and The Sims 4 Fashion Street Kit. Let’s take a closer look at each piece of content that is given away with the Epic Games Store. You can find them at this address or directly through the official Epic Games launcher. As always, you have seven days to claim them and make these contents yours forever.

The Sims 4 Jungle Adventure proposes a new pristine landscape, composed of a temple, a jungle, relics and treasures. We will be able to explore Selvadorada, discover its culture, customs and local foods, not forgetting the typical dance.

The Sims 4 Reckless Life – Bundle

The Sims 4 Luxury Party Stuff Pack allows you to organize a luxurious party with various extravagant decorations. We will be able to get multiple chic evening dresses and sizes. There will also be the possibility to set up a buffet table to serve tasty dishes to your Sims.

Finally, the latest free pack from the Epic Games Store on May 11, 2023 is The Sims 4 Fashion Street Kit. It is a content inspired by Mumbai trends. We can expect garments in intense colors that blend the latest trends and traditions.

tell us, what do you think of this free Epic Games Store content? Do they convince you? The game of May 18, 2023 is instead mysterious: let’s review the leaks.