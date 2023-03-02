Like every Thursday, this too Epic Games Store has unveiled the new free game that will be available to all its users from March 9, 2023. We are talking about Call of the Sea. Let’s read all the details about the game and what are its system requirements.

Call of the Sea is a narrative adventure about mystery and love. Set in the 1930s South Pacific, it has the player explore a paradise island full of puzzles and secrets. Norah has crossed the ocean following the trail of her missing husband’s expedition and finds herself on an unnamed, forgotten island dotted with the remains of an ancient civilization. What strange secrets does she hide, and what will Norah uncover as she searches for the truth about her? We just have to play to find out.

Call of the Sea, an artwork from the game

Let’s see now i minimum system requirements by Call of the Sea:

Operating System: 64-bit Windows 7/8.1/10

Processor: AMD FX-6100/Intel i3-3220 or equivalent

Memory: 8GB RAM

Video Card: AMD Radeon HD 7750, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 650 or equivalent

DirectX: Version 11

Memory: 15 GB of available space

Here instead i recommended requirements by Call of the Sea:

Operating System: 64-bit Windows 7/8.1/10

Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 1700/Intel i7-6700K or equivalent

Memory: 16GB RAM

Video Card: AMD RX Vega 56, Nvidia GTX 1070/GTX1660Ti or equivalent

DirectX: Version 11

Memory: 15 GB of available space

Finally, we leave you with the details on the game available on the Epic Games Store from today, March 3, 2023.