According to what reported by BillBill, user of Dealabs, the next free game on the Epic Games Store will be Neon Abyss, a 2D roguellike with pixelated graphics, released about a year ago on console and PC. The user had previously anticipated the games of PlayStation Now, PlayStation Now and the recent arrival of Shenmue III as a free title on the Epic Games Store.

As anticipated in part by a report a few days ago, Epic Games Store is distributing some titles for free to all its users, so you can celebrate Christmas, similar to how it has done in past years. The first game, currently still available, is Shenmue III while the next one will arrive at 5pm today.

Contrary to what happens every week for the Christmas period the free games will be available at the discounted price for 24 hours only, changing from day to day until December 30th. The long list is being updated in real time by the user, who has recently anticipated the next upcoming title.

Inspired by title like the historian Metal Slug, Neon Abyss boasts the presence of hundreds of collectible items, a 2D pixel graphics that wink to the past and neon colors that look to the future, as also underlined by the title. Each room will be unique in its kind, with the possibility of finding upgrades that will make our character truly unique.

The new free game on the Epic Games Store is therefore Neon Abyss And will arrive at 17 Italian time, and will be available to all users only and exclusively for the next 24 hours, and will then be replaced by another free title. We remind you that in order to buy games with a 100% discount, you do not need a payment method but only a registered account.

We also remind you that the offers will go on until next December 30th, to end the year with many more titles in your library.