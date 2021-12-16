At Christmas we are all kinder and more generous and Epic Games Store seems to be a spokesperson. In addition to the many discounts that reach up to 75%, the store offers a 10 € voucher to spend on securities with a higher cost of € 14.99. This means having partially resolved the controversy around Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade, which debuts today on PC at a price of € 79.99, which could become € 69.99. Easy.

There are many titles that present themselves as a tempting opportunity, from Battlefield 2042 at € 39.59 with 34% discount, Cyberpunk 2077 at € 29.99, Far Cry 6 at € 38.99, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy for € 38.99. The whole catalog is practically discounted, with these titles that stand out and to which the aforementioned voucher can be added.

In addition to this, as you know by now, a free game will be released every day until the end of the year: today it was the turn of Shenmue 3, available until tomorrow at 17:00.

Source: epicgames.com