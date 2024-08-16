Epic Games has announced that The Epic Games Store is now available on mobile in select territories It can be downloaded on iOS and Android systems and will allow access to games such as Fortnite, Fall Guys and Rocket League Sideswipe. Yes, Fortnite will somehow make its way back to iPhone and iPad systems. It has also been announced that the company’s games will also be coming to other alternative stores, such as AltStore.

The announcement

“Today the Epic Games Store It is available for download on iPhone in the European Union and on Android devices worldwide.,” we can read in the official announcement, which continues: “The store launches with Fortnite, Rocket League Sideswipe, and the all-new Fall Guys for mobile, and we’re working to enable all developers to launch their games and apps through the Epic Games Store in the future. We’re also bringing our games to independent mobile stores like AltStore PAL today.”

The global launch on the Epic Games Store coincides with that of Fortnite Battle Royale Chapter 5, Season 4, which therefore becomes available on all platforms, at least in some territories.

Epic Games has specified that “We are launching [EGS] on iOS devices in the European Union thanks to the Digital Markets Actbut Apple is still blocking all other iOS users outside of Europe from accessing Fortnite and the Epic Games Store for iOS.”

It is then explained that Installing the Epic Games Store on mobile is a complex process due to the limitations imposed by Apple and Google and the various tricks they’ve implemented to try to turn users off. “We’re continuing to fight in the courts and work with regulators around the world to eliminate the anticompetitive terms Apple and Google impose on developers and consumers so we can build a better store for everyone.”

Anyway, here are the video tutorials that explain how to do it:

“The tide is turning and the mobile ecosystem is finally opening up to competition. We are grateful to the European Commission for making it possible to launch the Epic Games Store and offer our games to iOS users in the European Union. Now European iOS users and all Android users can access our store and our games, just as they have always been able to do on open platforms like PC and Mac. The fight is far from over, but this is tangible progress for developers and consumers who can start to benefit from competition and choice,” said Tim Sweeney, CEO and founder of Epic Games.

In short, as widely announced, Epic Games has launched its mobile store, we will see in the future with what effects on the market.