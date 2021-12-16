More than 1,300 games reduce their price temporarily these days: we recommend several purchases.

If you are looking to expand your collection of video games on PC, watch out for the Epic Games Store Christmas Deals. Fortnite publishers have kicked off their holiday sales by guaranteeing discounts of up to 95% on over 1,300 games, editions, and commercially hosted DLC. They will be valid until January 6, and will have among their attractions the return of the discount coupons of 10 euros.

These bonuses are now a tradition in the store, and basically allow users to take advantage of their purchases to continue acquiring video games at the lowest cost. Thus, for each complete game that is obtained for a price greater than 14.99 euros, it will be obtained a 10 euro discount coupon. “Yes, you read that correctly. Each complete game that you buy for more than € 14.99 will give you a discount coupon of 10 euros at the end of the purchase. And you can buy as many games as you want, there is no limit.”

The bonuses will be in effect for the duration of the offers. Next, we make a small selection of discounted titles. As you will see, they are mainly games with a price greater than 14.99 euros to access the coupons.

As always, we encourage you from the comments page to leave us your own recommendations. You can also write in which title hosted in Epic Games Store you will invest the different bonuses with which you do these days. We remember that, in addition, the store offers up to 15 free games during these offers.

