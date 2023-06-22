The was announced free game for PC’sEpic Games Store of next week. From the June 29, 2023 you can download The Dungeon Of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet Of Chaos for free.

The Dungeon Of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet Of Chaos is a fantasy-style tactical RPG that puts a lot of humor in its narrative universe, made by French author John Lang inspired by an audio series that pokes fun at role-playing games and heroic fantasies.

“Are you ready to dive into a tactical RPG full of charm, humor and quirky characters?! They are clumsy, inexperienced and feisty, but… they will have to put up with each other to get the dungeon treasure. Lead this team of unlikely heroes in a ‘adventure full of mayhem and humor!”

“Play with seven typical role-playing game characters who develop complementary skills as they level up: the Ranger, the Elf, the Dwarf, the Barbarian, the Wizard, the Orc and the Thief! Each member of the team has your own skill tree where you can upgrade skills and equipment.”

Here she is The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet of Chaous page of the Epic Games Store.

