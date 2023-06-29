On Epic Games Store is now available free game on Thursday 29 June 2023. This week you can download The Dungeon Of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet Of Chaos.

You can redeem the free game from the Epic Games Store on June 29, 2023 directly from the dedicated page of The Dungeon Of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet Of Chaos, which you can reach via this address.

Alternatively, you can launch the Epic Games launcher and access the store directly from there. You have until 4.59pm next Thursday, which is the July 6, 2023, to redeem the game. Once done, it will be added to your library forever, with no restrictions whatsoever, just as if you had purchased it.

If you are looking for a fantasy-style RPG with lots of character, The Dungeon Of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet Of Chaos might just be for you. It is in fact a tactical RPG with turn-based combat that relies heavily on its bizarre characters and breezy humor that pokes fun at heroic fantasy and old-fashioned RPGs in general.

We will lead a group of reckless adventurers made up of the Ranger, the Elf, the Dwarf, the Barbarian, the Wizard, the Orc and the Thief, all characterized by unique skills and characteristics and which we will be able to customize according to tradition through the equipment and specializing them in the skills we prefer.

“They’re clumsy, inexperienced, and feisty, but… they’ll have to put up with each other to obtain the dungeon’s treasure. Lead this team of unlikely heroes on an adventure full of mayhem and humor! The Naheulbeuk universe is an original creation of the French author John Lang. It all started with a famous audio series that pokes fun at role-playing games and heroic fantasy. For the first time, the story is available in English and in the form of a video game!”

“Play as seven typical RPG characters who develop complementary skills as they level up: the Ranger, the Elf, the Dwarf, the Barbarian, the Wizard, the Orc and the Thief! Each member of the team has your own skill tree where you can upgrade skills and equipment.”

What do you think, are you satisfied with the gift from the Epic Games Store on June 29, 2023? Let us know in the comments.

We also report that the free game of the Epic Games Store arriving on July 6, 2023 has been unveiled.