They are available for download i free games of theEpic Games Store of today, June 22, 2023. As reported last week, these are theHunter: Call of the Wild and a pack of Idle Champions of the Forgotten Realms.

Downloading them is very simple: just visit the theHunter: Call of the Wild page And that of Idle Champions of the Forgotten Realmsclick on the “get” button after logging in with your credentials and follow the instructions on the screen until the operation is complete.

At that point, the products will remain in your library forever and you can download and install them whenever you want: the important thing is to redeem them by 5.00 pm on June 29, when the new free games from the Epic Games Store, announced today, will be available.

theHunter: Call of the Wild is an open world based hunting game, characterized by a detailed and fascinating reproduction of the scenarios and animals, which we will be able to hunt alone or in cooperation with friends.

The package Wulfgar’s Legends of Renown of Idle Champions of the Forgotten Realms instead includes the following content: