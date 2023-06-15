THE free games of the June 15, 2023 are now available for download fromEpic Games Store: as announced last week, it’s about Guacamelee! Super Turbo Championship Edition and its sequel, Guacamelee! 2.

Carry out the downloads it’s very simple: just visit the page Guacamelee! Super Turbo Championship Edition and of Guacamelee! 2click on the “get now” button in both cases, access the store with your credentials and follow the instructions on the screen until the operation is complete.

At that point the two titles will become part of your library forever, so you can download and install them whenever you want. In the meantime, the free game of June 22, 2023 has been announced: it is the hunting simulator theHunter: Call of the Wild.

As already reported, Guacamelee! Super Turbo Championship Edition is the definitive version of the extraordinary Metroidvania-style action platformer from Drinkbox Studios in which, in the role of the brave Juan Aguacate, we will find ourselves wearing a magical luchador mask to save the President’s daughter, kidnapped to be sacrificed by the evil Calaca.

In the second episode of the series, Guacamelee! 2we will find that same formula in an improved version from all points of view, with new enemies and new scenarios, but also enriched by the addition of an exciting cooperative multiplayer mode for four participants.