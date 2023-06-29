Like every Thursday, together with the arrival of today’s gift, the free game which will be available to users of theEpic Games Store from July 6, 2023 in this case: it is about GRIME.

The title in question is a action RPG with adventure-style elements, characterized by a dark and violent style in which we find ourselves hitting enemies with living weapons that change shape and function, with the aim of consuming their remains through a black hole.

This strange premise gives only a vague idea of ​​what GRIME puts on the screen, because it is a very particular experience, understandable only by experiencing it firsthand.

The mysterious fighter protagonist of the story finds himself fighting tirelessly within levels that alternate artificial constructions, natural structures and even anatomical parts of various types, which give the whole a sense of unease mixed with horror. The effect is also exponentially increased by the graphic style adopted, which tends to a sort of surrealism capable of further disturbing the player.

The gameplay is strongly focused on combat, with some role-playing elements that allow you to grow your character through the evolution of the statistics and characteristic skills of this, as well as the use of different weapons.

You can get to know him better by reading our GRIME review, waiting to be able to redeem it for free on the Epic Games Store starting next Thursday, at 17:00.

We also remember the free game of June 29, 2023, made available today, namely The Dungeon Of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet Of Chaos.