July 27, 2023 Murder by Numbers and The Elder Scrolls Online will no longer be available and will be replaced by another title (or titles).

Epic Games Store announced what are the free games which we will be able to redeem and download starting from July 20, 2023. It's about Murder by Numbers of Mediatonic and of The Elder Scrolls Online of Zenimax Online.

Murder by Numbers has its reason

The Murders by Numbers story tells of a 1996 Los Angeles where a murder mystery needs to be solved: “Honor Mizrahi was just an actress in a famous television detective series. Yet, when her boss is found dead minutes after firing her, becomes the protagonist of her own murder mystery. Teaming up with SCOUT, a scout robot thrown away after a mysterious accident, she is determined to clear her name.”

The Elder Scrolls Online is instead the official MMORPG of the Elder Scrolls, now strong with years of updates and a well-established and very cohesive community.

