Carry out the downloads of the two titles is very simple: just visit the The Elder Scrolls Online page and the Murder by Numbers page on the Epic Games digital platform, log in with your credentials and then click on the “get” button, then follow the instructions on the screen until the operation is complete.

They are available as of now i free games for users of Epic Games Store of today, July 20, 2023 . As announced last week, these are The Elder Scrolls Online and Murder by Numbers.

The Elder Scrolls Online and Murder by Numbers

Murder by Numbers and its bizarre characters

The Elder Scrolls Online needs very little introduction: it is an online RPG set precisely in the world of The Elder Scrolls, on the land of Tamriel, in which we will be able to create a character and face various adventures together with any companions.

“Fight, craft, steal, siege or explore. Combine various types of weapons, armor and abilities to define your play style. In the persistent and growing world of Elder Scrolls, you decide. Discover the secrets of Tamriel as you try to recover your soul and save the world from Oblivion”, reads the official description.

“Take on the quests of your choice anywhere in the world and in any order you like, with others or alone. Complete quests with friends, team up with other adventurers to explore dangerous dungeons filled with monsters, or take part in epic PvP battles with hundreds of players.”

As for Murder by Numbers, it is a peculiar investigative visual novel in which we will have to unravel the mystery behind the murder of a famous actress, which took place on the set of the series in which she starred.

“Investigate a series of murders across TV studios, flashy award shows, drag clubs and more. All topped off with an energetic soundtrack by renowned composer Masakazu Sugimori (Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney, Ghost Trick and Viewtiful Joe),” reads the official synopsis.

“Unravel an evil conspiracy by interrogating a wide variety of weird and wonderful characters, masterminded by the exceptional Hato Moa, creator of Hatoful Boyfriend. 90s-style fashion! Upbeat beats! Cheekiness to the max! Questionable jokes! Drag queens! All this and more awaits you… in Murder by Numbers!”