As always, you will have one week to claim the free game from the Epic Games Store. This means that Train Valley 2 will be available until July 20, 2023 .

Epic Games has announced what is the free game that we will be able to download through Epic Games Store from July 13, 2023 . It’s about Train Valley 2 a management game in which we have to create railway networks.

The Epic Games Store July 13 free game

A level of Train Valley 2

Train Valley 2 it asks us to build ever larger and more complex railway networks. It will offer us a series of increasingly demanding challenges. It is presented as a mix between “micromanagement, tycoon and puzzle” and also offers a level editor: there are thousands already created by players.

THE requirements they are also very permissive:

Operating system: Windows Vista SP1+

Processor: Intel Core 2 Duo E4500 @ 2.2GHz or AMD Athlon 64 X2 5600+ @ 2.8 GHz

Memory: 2GB RAM

Video Card: ATi Radeon HD 2400 or NVIDIA GeForce 7600

DirectX: Version 9.0

Memory: 1 GB of available space

Tell us, what do you think of the free games on the Epic Games Store on July 13, 2023? Are you interested? Finally, we remind you that for the next seven days there will be a way to download this game for free.