THE free games of theEpic Games Store of the January 5, 2023 they are now available for download. This week you will receive Kerbal Space Program and Shadow Tactics: Aiko’s Choice as a gift.

You will be able to redeem the free games of the Epic Games Store on January 5, 2023 from their dedicated pages. From here you can walk to that of Kerbal Space Program and from here that of Shadow Tactics: Aiko’s Choice.

Alternatively, you can launch the Epic Games launcher and access the store directly from there. You have until 4.59pm next Thursday, January 12, 2023, to claim your games. Once you do, they will be added to your library forever, with no restrictions whatsoever, just as if you had purchased them.

Kerbal Space Program is a simulator where we will lead the space program of the funny alien race of Kerbal. This will give us the opportunity to indulge ourselves with a wide range of parts to build the spaceship of our dreams. If you want to know more here is our review of Kerbal Space Program.

“In Kerbal Space Program you will have to take control of the space program of the alien race of kerbal. You will be able to use a wide range of parts to build fully functional space ships that will take off (or crash) according to accurate models of aerodynamics and orbital motion. Launch your crew of kerbal into orbit and beyond (trying to keep them alive), explore the moons and planets of the solar system Kerbol, build bases and space stations to expand the range of your expeditions.”

“Kerbal Space Program offers three game modes. In Science Mode you must perform scientific experiments to unlock new technologies and expand knowledge of all Kerbality. In Career Mode you must manage all aspects of your space program including construction, strategy , funding, facility expansion, etc. In Sandbox Mode, you can freely build any spaceship you can think of, with all parts and technologies available right from the start.”

Kerbal Space Program

Shadow Tactics – Aiko’s Choice instead, it is a standalone DLC, meaning it can be played as a separate title from the base game. In this new adventure based on stealth mechanics and set in the Edo period we will take control of the kunoichi Aiko in three new main missions.

“Aiko’s Choice is a new standalone expansion to the beloved tactical stealth game Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun, set in Edo period Japan.”



“Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun – Aiko’s Choice revolves around one of the protagonists of the main game: the skilled kunoichi Aiko, queen of camouflage capable of distracting enemies with her geisha disguises.”



“Although Aiko was convinced that her past life was behind her, Lady Chiyo, a cunning spymaster and Aiko’s old teacher, emerges from the darkness to challenge her. And so, together with her dangerous companions, Aiko sets out on the hunt of the ghosts of one’s past…”

What do you think, are you satisfied with the Epic Games Store gifts of January 5, 2023? Let us know in the comments.