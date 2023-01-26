Epic Games Store has made available the free games of today, January 26, 2023: as announced last week, it is the cinematic adventure Adios but also the survival horror Hell is Others, added as a surprise.

You can make the downloads until 4.59pm on February 2nd. Redeeming games is super easy – just visit Adios page And the Hell is Others page, log in with your credentials and click on the “get” button, then follow the on-screen instructions until the operation is complete. At that point the titles will become part of your library forever.

“Adios is a game that will make you live acinematic experience first-person on how to carry out a complicated decision,” reads the official synopsis of the title developed by Mischief.

“You are a pig farmer of Kansas. It’s October. The morning air is fresh as usual, and you’ve just decided you no longer want your pets to be used by the mafia to dispose of bodies.”

“As soon as your old friend, a hitman, arrives with his assistant to deliver you another dead bodyyou finally find the courage to tell him you want out of the loop.”

“Adam Smithson does his best to exist in his small apartment, alone, a few floors above Century City,” reads the synopsis of Hell is Others. “His only companion is a bonsai tree, which he looks after devotedly – perhaps just to keep himself busy. But time seems to have no beginning or end.”

“Like everything in this city, its plants require blood to survive. Adam is forced to find a constant supply of blood on the city’s streets. An elevator takes Adam into the dark nightmare of a city where one is prey and predators. In a place where blood is currency, and the only way out is down, Adam must survive and thrive to the best of his ability, battling Others with the same agenda.”

“Hell is Others is a unique multiplayer online survival game in which you will be able to upgrade your character by furnishing your house with customized furniture. Grow bloodthirsty plants for ammo, explore the noir city, clash with the Others, and do your best to get to see a new day… A day that never seems to come.”