Like every Thursday for a long time, Epic Games is ready to give PC gamers a new game. The free title for January 25, 2024 is Infinifactory , as we already knew. Now, it's available for download to anyone with an account Epic Games Store .

Infinifactory, the details

Infinifactory is a sandbox puzzle game in which it is necessary to create a series of factories capable of creating products in an automated way. We have to do it to satisfy our alien masters and, furthermore, we will also have to try not to die in the process.

The game is on first person in a 3D environment and also offers a single player campaign with over 50 puzzles, narrative audio and more. The sandbox mode then allows you to continue playing and try to optimize the solutions to the puzzles and see if we have done better than our friends.

It is also a game extremely light which should be easily run even on older PCs, as it only requires 2GB of RAM and a 2GHz processor. The game weighs around 1500MB.

Infinifactory was originally released in 2015 on Steamwhere it has over 1,600 reviews, 95% of which are positive.

