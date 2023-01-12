Like every week, the new free games of theEpic Games Store. Today, January 12, 2023we have a way to claim for free First Class Trouble, Divine Knockout and Gamedec Definitive Edition. Let’s see all the details.

You can claim the Epic Games Store January 12, 2023 free games to this address. You can or go directly to the Epic Games Launcher and, via the Store, add these titles to your library. Once done, they will be yours forever.

First Class Trouble “is a game where players work together and hinder each other to survive a disaster. The goal is to deactivate a lethal AI. Some players are imposters and will play as human-looking killer robots with the goal of betraying others players.” It is a “multiplayer social deception” video game similar to Among Us.

THE recommended requirements of First Class Trouble are the following:

Operating System: Windows 10 (64-bit)

Processor: Intel Core i5 / AMD Ryzen 5 or higher

Memory: 8GB RAM

Video Card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 / AMD Radeon R9 280X or better

DirectX: Version 11

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Memory: 20GB of available space

First Class Trouble

Divine Knockout is a multiplayer action game, a 3D arena brawler in which we play various deities from the main world mythologies. In our review we explained that “Divine Knockout is not pretty to look at, but it’s just fun to play. Its soulless graphics are an obstacle to enjoying it in the first few hours but once you get the hang of your favorite character, the The flow of play is constant and engaging, making it a fighting game worth playing.”

here are the Divine Knockout recommended requirements:

Operating system: Windows 10

Processor: Intel Core i7-8700

Memory: 16GB RAM

Video card: GTX 960

Memory: 20GB of available space





Divine Knockout (DKO)

gamedec “is a single-player cyberpunk isometric RPG. You are an investigator solving crimes within virtual worlds. Use your wits to gather information from witnesses and suspects and to unravel deceptive schemes.”

THE Gamedec recommended requirements are the following:

Operating system: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: Intel i7 4770k / AMD Ryzen 5 1500X

Memory: 16GB RAM

Video Card: Nvidia GTX 1060 6GB / AMD RX580

DirectX: Version 11

Memory: 17GB of available space





gamedec

Tell us, what do you think of the free games on the Epic Games Store on January 12, 2023?