Phil Spencer doesn't just want to lead Xbox on every screen, but also wants other stores to come to Xbox. Interviewed by Polygon during GDC 2024, the head of Microsoft's gaming division said he wanted to break down the barriers that have historically limited players to making purchases in stores for the first parts of each console. That is, he wants games to be purchasable on Xbox from other stores, too Epic Games Store and itch.ionot just from the official one.

Spencer doesn't like closed ecosystems and knows that those who use a PC he doesn't like to have limitations on the choice of experience to have. This is why he wants to create something similar on consoles too.