Epic Games Store at the moment it is not yet producing profits: the boss Steve Allison revealed this during his testimony for the lawsuit between Epic Games and Google, adding that the current objective of the platform is exclusively the growth.

For several years now, Epic Games Store has been offering free games to its users: a promotional strategy that clearly has costsalthough for some titles the operation is little or not at all expensive.

In any case, according to Allison’s words, the store has not yet reached a quantity of subscribers and a volume of sales capable of making it profitable: The company’s goal remains to pursue growth.