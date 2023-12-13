Tim Sweeney – CEO of Epic Games – was interviewed by The Verge and talked about the Epic Games Store, revealing that the platform is a success, with 80 million users active monthly (compared to Steam's 120 million). This means, according to Sweeney, that Epic Games Store is catching up to its rival “fast”. The CEO says that “the Epic Games Store is an untold success story in the background.”

He was then also asked if the Epic Games Store is seen as a video game store or more generally as an app store, especially with regards to the mobile version in the company's plans. Sweeney said: “The Epic Games Store is not a game store, right? It's the store run by Epic Games. So we already have a lot of things that aren't games. We have the Brave web browser, a set of tools for creating of software, including Unreal Engine, and more to come, including more great creation and productivity tools. We'll accommodate any application of any kind.”

“I think the video game market is something that we're particularly close to and so I think we'll probably be able to create closer partnerships and opportunities in the video game industry, but we'll be as open to everyone on Android as we are on PC.”