Horizon Chase Turbo and the free game available on Epic Games Store for today, December 16, 2022within the initiative of daily gifts that Epic Games has organized also for this year in view of Christmas.

As had already been leaked in the past few hours, the Aquiris Game Studio racing game is therefore today’s new gift, allowing everyone to jump into this racing game with a truly classic flavor.

Carry out the downloadsas usual, is very simple: just visit the free games page on the Epic Game Store, click on the Horizon Chase Turbo banner and then on the “Get” button, naturally logging into the platform with your credentials. At that point the title will enter our library and will remain there forever.

Therefore, the Epic Games Store Advent Calendar continues with another title of not large dimensions but still of some interest, with this excellent reinterpretation of the racing games from the 80s and 90swith specific references to the 16-bit tradition.

Considered a true tribute to the classics of the genre, Horizon Chase Turbo is a driving simulator inspired by the great hits of the 80s and 90s, Out Run, Top Gear (SNES), Rush and others, which recreates the classic gameplay arcade without much attention to realism. All in 12 cups, 48 ​​cities, 111 tracks, 33 unlockable cars and 12 power-ups for up to 4 players at the same time.

Horizon Chase Turbo features a split-screen multiplayer mode for those longing for late night games on the couch with friends. The game is inspired by the past but doesn’t ignore the present. The aesthetic made of polygons and secondary colors creates an original atmosphere.

In Horizon Chase Turbo you will drive your car through extraordinary places, watch the sun go down, face rain, snow, volcanic ash and heavy sandstorms.

As a further tribute to the classics, the author of the soundtrack is Barry Leitch, who composed the music of the historic Lotus Turbo Challenge, Top Gear (SNES) and Rush.