Epic Games Store he threw his own Christmas saleswith many offers on most of the games in its catalog and an additional 25% discount in the form of good reusable.

Basically, it is possible to use the voucher when paying for purchases to apply an additional discount. The only constraint is that the initial cost is at least € 14.99, as well explained by official page:

HOW DO I REDEEM MY EPIC GAMES STORE HOLIDAY COUCH?

The Epic Games Store Holiday Coupon will automatically apply at checkout for a one-time purchase or cart to your next Epic Games Store purchase of one or more eligible games totaling $14.99 or more. Each eligible game purchased from your cart will receive a 25% discount at checkout. This means that if you have two eligible games in your shopping cart, each will be discounted by 25% at checkout. Currently, a limit of 50 games applies to cart purchases.

Let’s take a practical example and try to buy Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin, which is currently sold on offer for €41.99 instead of €59.99. When paying, the system automatically applies a 25% discount on the voucher, making the amount to be paid end up at €31.49.

Note that the voucher can also be applied to games not on offer, such as the very recent High on Life, while it is not counted for pre-ordered games, such as The Last of Us Part I.

Epic Games Store sale page

Before leaving you, we remind you that for the holidays the Epic Games Store will also give away fifteen games, of which the first has been unlocked in the past few hours.