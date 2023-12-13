They started Epic Games Store Holiday 2023 Deals. Until January 10, 2024 it will be possible to purchase a series of discounted games and take advantage of a voucher worth 33% for any expense over €14.99.
The offers of the Epic Games Store, available at this address, offer various games at a very attractive price. Alan Wake 2 costs €39.99, but with the use of the coupon it reaches €26.79. Considering that the game just came out, this is a notable promotion.
However, going further, we find EA Sports FC 24 at €27.99 which becomes €18.75 with the voucher. Among the recent games there is also Assassin's Creed Mirage at €34.99 (€23.44 with the voucher) and Witchfire at €32.39 (€21.70 with the voucher). Also very interesting are Lords of the Fallen at €38.99 (€26.12 with the voucher) and Remnant 2 at €29.99 (€20.09 with the voucher).
How the Epic Games Store coupon works
The 33% voucher is automatically applied to all eligible transactions through the Epic Games Store. Furthermore, the voucher is not disposable, but is reactivated with each new eligible purchase. As already mentioned, the purchase must be €14.99 or more. However, pre-purchases are not valid.
The coupon applies to all purchases in the cart automatically (it is not possible to purchase more than 50 products in a single transaction on the Epic Games Store). The promotion lasts until January 10, 2024, 5pm Italian time.
#Epic #Games #Store #Holiday #Offers #include #coupon #games
Leave a Reply