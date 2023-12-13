They started Epic Games Store Holiday 2023 Deals. Until January 10, 2024 it will be possible to purchase a series of discounted games and take advantage of a voucher worth 33% for any expense over €14.99.

The offers of the Epic Games Store, available at this address, offer various games at a very attractive price. Alan Wake 2 costs €39.99, but with the use of the coupon it reaches €26.79. Considering that the game just came out, this is a notable promotion.

However, going further, we find EA Sports FC 24 at €27.99 which becomes €18.75 with the voucher. Among the recent games there is also Assassin's Creed Mirage at €34.99 (€23.44 with the voucher) and Witchfire at €32.39 (€21.70 with the voucher). Also very interesting are Lords of the Fallen at €38.99 (€26.12 with the voucher) and Remnant 2 at €29.99 (€20.09 with the voucher).