Epic Games Store has revealed what the free game of June 27th is, i.e. the one we will be able to download next week. It’s about Sunless Skies: Sovereign Editiona roguelite horror game that’s all about exploration and story.
As always, we will have seven days to be able to claim it once it is made available. Once a free game from the Epic Games Store has been added to your library, it will be ours forever without the need to pay subscriptions.
What is Sunless Skies: Sovereign Edition
There official description of the Epic Games Store game reads: “Captain a space steam locomotive as a new Victorian empire conquers the stars! Lead your hapless crew into trouble and drive them mad. Smuggle souls. Trade barrels of pure time. Do a break to play cricket (and a good cup of tea).”
“Sunless Skies: Sovereign Edition is the complete and definitive version by Sunless Skies. It incorporates the many additions made since release – including new officers, enemies, engines, stories and mascots, as well as a completely reworked region, a “Full Steam” mode for long journeys and desperate escapes, and the much-requested horn – and dozens of improvements to the ‘quality of life’.”
The game allows us to drive a space locomotivefight against monsters and play various characters with unique characteristics, finding a way to manage the morale of our crew and the captain’s nightmares, without forgetting that you must not run out of food and fuel supplies.
