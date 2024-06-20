As always, we will have seven days to be able to claim it once it is made available. Once a free game from the Epic Games Store has been added to your library, it will be ours forever without the need to pay subscriptions.

Epic Games Store has revealed what the free game of June 27th is, i.e. the one we will be able to download next week. It’s about Sunless Skies: Sovereign Edition a roguelite horror game that’s all about exploration and story.

What is Sunless Skies: Sovereign Edition

There official description of the Epic Games Store game reads: “Captain a space steam locomotive as a new Victorian empire conquers the stars! Lead your hapless crew into trouble and drive them mad. Smuggle souls. Trade barrels of pure time. Do a break to play cricket (and a good cup of tea).”

A verdant region of Sunless Skies

“Sunless Skies: Sovereign Edition is the complete and definitive version by Sunless Skies. It incorporates the many additions made since release – including new officers, enemies, engines, stories and mascots, as well as a completely reworked region, a “Full Steam” mode for long journeys and desperate escapes, and the much-requested horn – and dozens of improvements to the ‘quality of life’.”

The game allows us to drive a space locomotivefight against monsters and play various characters with unique characteristics, finding a way to manage the morale of our crew and the captain’s nightmares, without forgetting that you must not run out of food and fuel supplies.