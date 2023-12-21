Epic Games Store has decided to change its rules for publishing games, so as to also allow technology-based titles blockchain classified for adults . Games with pornographic content are still prohibited, because they are part of a whole other category. Why this change?

New rules

Gods Unchained returns to EGS

L'ESRBthe US video game classification body, is branding blockchain-based games as “adult” due to the transactions they involve.

Blockchain-based games have been banned from Steam, but Epic Games Store has always allowed them for sale. The ESRB's decision complicated things, however. Last week it classified two games based on this technology as for adults: Gods Unchained and Striker Manager 3, due to the presence of play-to-earn elements and cash prizes.

According to the old rules drawn up by Epic Games, the two games should not have found space on the Epic Games Store. In fact they were initially removed from sale. The ESRB also explained that the “adult” rating did not come because they were games based on blockchain technology, but because of how this was implemented.

Immutable, the developer of Gods Unchained, said it is working with the ESRB to change the rating. In the meantime he has been talking to Epic Games to find a way to get the game back in the store. No sooner said than done: games for adults are still banned, but exceptions have arrived, that is, all those products that have received a similar classification due to their blockchain nature can be on the Epic Games Store.

Of course the other rules remain standing, such as the ban on facilitating gambling and others.