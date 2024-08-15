Epic Games Store Announces Free Games for August 22and there is reason to be excited judging by the depth of the titles in question. We are in fact talking about the sci-fi survival horror The Callisto Protocol and the Rampage Edition of the colorful MOBA Gigantic.

Latest project from the creator of Dead Space, The Callisto Protocol tells the story of a space smuggler who ends up crashing his ship on the surface of Callisto and is imprisoned in Black Iron Prison along with an eco-terrorist.

No time to settle in and the facility is set on fire by a prisoner revoltmade mad and lethal by the spread of some virus that has transformed them into ferocious mutants: will we be able to escape and save our lives?

Gigantic It is instead a multiplayer online battle arena in which two teams of five players challenge each other within a scenario perfectly in line with the tradition of this genre, with the aim of destroying the opposing team’s Guardian.

The Rampage Edition improves on the original experience adding a new mode, cross-platform functionality, new characters, maps and a whole host of improvements that give greater depth to the gameplay.