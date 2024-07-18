Like every week, this one too Epic Games Store has announced what it will be giving away starting next Thursday, July 25th . It’s about a free game: FIST: Forged In Shadow Torch by TiGames, a 2021 metroidvania that players really liked, characterized as it is by exploration, intense combat and very complex platforming sections.

Game Features

The story of FIST: Forged In Shadow Torch tells of the Machine Legionwho has invaded and colonized Torch City, a city originally inhabited by anthropomorphic animals. Rayton, a former soldier in the resistance war, managed to escape the massacre, going into hiding. However, he decides to return to the city when a friend of his is brutally arrested. Having regained possession of his mechanical fist, he begins a journey fraught with danger. What he doesn’t expect, however, is that nothing of what is happening in Torch City is what it seems.

In FIST: Forged In Shadow Torch the player will find himself exploring many different areas, each with its own theme and unique challenges with which to earn ever better rewards.

The combat system is arcade-style, and is based on the use of three unique weapons.: Fist, Drill and Whip, which will be alternated depending on how the situation on the battlefield unfolds. Is it better to perform combos or aim for the highest possible damage? You will only find out by experiencing all the dangers, facing dozens of enemies and bosses, who will try to put a spoke in your wheels. In short, it is truly a nice gift, which will make fans of the genre and not only happy.

While you wait, download this week’s free games.