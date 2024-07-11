Arcade Paradise is the free game coming July 18th to the Epic Games Store: an experience that will please those nostalgic for coin-ops and a world that has now disappeared, but which for many represented their first point of contact with video games.

Developed by Nosebleed Interactive, Arcade Paradise promises to catapult us back to the 90s to tell the story of Ashley, who inherits the family laundry but decides to transform it into something different and more fun: the biggest arcade in town.

In this sort of virtual experience we will find over thirty-five coin-ops inspired by three decades of video game history, from the classics of the 8-bit era to the most modern 32-bit productions, testing ourselves with increasingly complex and exciting challenges.

That’s not all, of course: in addition to playing, we will have to manage the venue, keep it clean, take care of its maintenance and use the incoming money to make the investments necessary for the growth of the business, first and foremost the purchase of new arcade machines.