Is called First Run the new program introduced byEpic Games Storewhich gives developers the 100% of revenues of their games, on the condition that they grant them a temporary exclusive to the shop of Sweeney and associates.
Basically, those who join the program will not have to share revenues with Epic Games for the first six months of launch, a time in which, however, the games must remain exclusive of the Epic Games Store. Then it will go back to the standard 12%.
Time will also be counted if the game is launched in early access.
Epic is committed to highlighting exclusive titles during sales periods, titles that will also be equipped with a special badge, which will allow them to be easily recognized.
Finally, developers can exit the First Run program at any time, returning to the 88/12 revenue split. Once out, they have no limit on posting to other stores.
How to join the program
All games released on or after October 16, 2023 that have never been available in other PC digital stores or included in subscriptions will be eligible for the programme. Of course the games must not have others exclusivity agreements in place, not even with the Epic Games Store.
During the exclusivity period, developers will not be able to sell games on Steam or Microsoft Store, but they will be able to do so through their official site or through keys redeemed from third-party sites, such as the Humble Store or Green Man Gaming.
