Is called First Run the new program introduced byEpic Games Storewhich gives developers the 100% of revenues of their games, on the condition that they grant them a temporary exclusive to the shop of Sweeney and associates.

Basically, those who join the program will not have to share revenues with Epic Games for the first six months of launch, a time in which, however, the games must remain exclusive of the Epic Games Store. Then it will go back to the standard 12%.

Time will also be counted if the game is launched in early access.

Epic is committed to highlighting exclusive titles during sales periods, titles that will also be equipped with a special badge, which will allow them to be easily recognized.

Finally, developers can exit the First Run program at any time, returning to the 88/12 revenue split. Once out, they have no limit on posting to other stores.